Cillian Murphy to play 'father of atomic bomb' in Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) 'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist whose role in running the Los Alamos (Nevada) Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be dubbed the "father of the atomic bomb", reports Variety.com

The upcoming historical epic will be directed by Christopher Nolan, who has previously collaborated with Murphy in 'Batman Begins' (where the actor memorably essayed the role of Scarecrow), 'Inception' and 'Dunkirk'.