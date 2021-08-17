Cinema can get real, but must acting be lived?

Long before Radhika Apte became Netflix’s unofficial mascot, her videos were prone to going viral, and she would make appearances on prime-time television, discussing the “controversy” over her “bold scenes”. She has won some admiration for her readiness to take on what we euphemistically call “difficult subjects”. What we mean is that one is likely to get trolled on social media for those scenes, and threatened with physical or sexual violence—as Apte has recently been for “going against Indian culture”, when years after being shot, her “intimate scenes” with Adil Hussain drew attention on Twitter and resulted in the hashtag #BoycottRadhikaApte.

The story of Parched does not really go against Indian culture. In fact, it is so much in tune with the culture of rural India as to be disconcerting, what with dowry and marital rape and sexual exploitation and women being blamed for male infertility lining the narrative. Let’s not forget that nudity in public is fairly common in the country, as habit for men, punishment for women, and lack of choice for children.

What is troubling about the scene is not the fact that it purportedly goes against Indian culture, but the fact that it was considered necessary for the script. It is one of several nude or partially nude scenes Apte has done in the film. She has also done a full-frontal nude scene in a short film. She is not the only one either. There are several actors, male and female, who have shot scenes involving nudity and sex, sometimes simulated and sometimes not.

Did the script really “demand” them? Or was it the director’s call? Or has cinema reached a point where we believe the more real it is, the more it is worth? This idea of the “real” seems to have transcended portrayal, so that something must not just resemble reality, but be real.

Back in the Nineties, Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen (1994) made waves for its graphic scenes of rape and nudity. Seema Biswas, who had at the time graduated from the National School of Drama and was a theatre-maker, spoke in interviews of how Kapur had tried to convince her to do the scenes herself, and she had insisted on a body double. Kapur, she says, told her that the rape would look ugly, and not titillating.

But we often forget that one man’s horror may be another’s fetish. And when art stops being illusion and demands reality, comfort is sacrificed at its altar.

Game of Thrones was brought into the conversation that began with Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement. The series was littered with nude scenes, and while some actresses such as Lena Headey chose to go with body doubles, others either did not or were not allowed to. Emilia Clarke has said in interviews that she had to strip her first day on set, and although she was extremely uncomfortable, she did not know she could refuse without breaching her contract. She credited Jason Momoa with looking out for her, down to asking for a blanket so she wouldn’t be left nude on set once filming was over. That was how little she knew. Esme Bianco, who played Ros in the series, said filming a plethora of sexual violence triggered memories of childhood abuse for her.

And then there are the films celebrated at festivals, winning laurels for their directors and actors, whose creation involved questionable ethics and often pushed the boundaries of illusion.

Patrice Chevreau’s Intimacy, loosely based on Hanif Kureishi’s novel of the same name, featured unsimulated oral sex. Actors Kerry Fox and Mark Rylance shot several sex scenes over a week. Not only were they nude, but Rylance had to work himself into an erection on camera.

Bernardo Bertolucci’s infamous treatment of Maria Schneider in concert with Marlon Brando for Last Tango in Paris came to light only after the actress, whose life went south after the film, had passed away. She was not told about a stick of butter that would be used in a grotesque rape scene.

After the Cannes Film Festival jury, in a historic gesture, divided the 2013 Palme d’Or for Blue is the Warmest Colour between director Abdellatif Kechiche and the two leads Lea Seydoux and Adele Exarchopoulos, the actresses spoke about how gruelling the filming was. Kechiche used three cameras and shot sex scenes between the two for six to ten hours at a stretch. He only allowed them to use prosthetics after Seydoux refused to perform oral sex on Exarchopoulos. Seydoux said after the festival, “It was kind of humiliating sometimes, I was feeling like a prostitute.” She also said they had to smoke marijuana and drink beer for real, because Kechiche did not like simulation. They consented, and once, so much wine was had that an actor went completely off script.

We call out exploitation in commercial cinema, but when the director is known for his or her “craft”, the film becomes “art” and the scenes “challenging”. The actors believe they are pushing themselves to create something sublime.

It is not just the women, and it is not just sexual exploitation. Men have put themselves through extreme body transformations, and the likes of Christian Bale, Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix and Matthew McConaughey have won awards and acclaim for it. But what about the long-term consequences of the unhealthy diets and drastic lifestyles these transformations require?

It appears awards are now being given not for acting a role, but living it. Daniel Day-Lewis said he had made a habit of getting into the character’s skin and “staying in character” even after he returned home, much to the detriment of his wife’s patience. If this is true, it is bizarre. Small wonder he had to retire from acting at the peak of his career.

Censorship is silly, but is it self-censorship to question whether one is blurring the lines between acting and living? We are constantly pushing the limits of what we show on screen. There are those who feel molested after the fact. How long before someone is raped for real?

In keeping with the purported punchline of the apocryphal story between Lawrence Olivier and Dustin Hoffman goes, perhaps an actor should try…acting?

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com