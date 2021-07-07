Cinematograph Act: Can we push our boundaries?

There is no shortage of laws in India to put away intellectuals, thinkers, and artists of any stripe. If they cannot be booked under the wide-ranging Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, National Security Act or Public Safety Act, they can be accused of sedition or of promoting communal or caste hatred.

In the case of filmmakers, they have largely been in less danger than poets and professors, partially because most of India enjoys watching vacuous comedy and bizarre action, giving the makers of franchises such as Dabangg, Housefull, and Golmaal the money and power to create sequel upon mind-numbing sequel; and partially because legislation, dating at least as far back as the original Cinematograph Act, 1952, had already clipped their wings.

The proposed amendments to this Act will set in stone what we already saw coming. The Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), a more independent body than the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of which all members are appointed by the Union government, has already been scrapped.

The government’s Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, which came into force in February 2021, brought OTT platforms under the purview of the mechanisms to which theatrical releases are subject, in the name of creating a “level-playing field”. The case against the web series Tandav, the First Information Report (FIR) for which not only named the filmmakers but also Amazon’s head of India Original Content, has already frightened filmmakers into self-censorship and OTT platforms into the rejection of any film that may be construed as “bold”.

The complaint against Tandav speaks of “conversations that lead to caste conflict”, “the indecent manner” in which “the person occupying the high post of India’s Prime Minister has been shown”, “scenes that insult women” and a seeming intent “to hurt religious feelings of one community and to spread conflict.” This could apply to most films of any merit, from Mani Ratnam’s Bombay to Chaitanya Tamhane’s Court. Kamal Haasan’sViswaroopam got into trouble for similar issues and was only released after several cuts and the muting of significant dialogue. His Hey Ram is unlikely to have released today.

Early Indian cinema was able to bypass official censorship, but the conservative audience played censor. The first nail in the coffin of independent Indian cinema was arguably the original Cinematograph Act, 1952, to which amendments have now been suggested. The Act set out a formula for certification of films to be shown at the cinema—which had little to do with the film’s merit—and also created the CBFC, which has long been a thorn in the side of filmmakers.

Unlike its British and American counterparts, the British Board of Film Classification and the Classifications and Ratings Administration respectively, the CBFC does not stop at classifying films or recommending changes, but goes so far as to censor films to the extent that it is often referred to as the “Censor Board”. Five years ago, the Shyam Benegal Committee of Experts recommended a rolling back of its powers.

Much has been made of the proposed amendments to the Act, but in reality, how much will they change? OTT platforms have already been stripped of their powers of “self-regulation”. In seeking to retain their hold on the Indian market, the likes of Amazon have chosen to genuflect at the altar of sensitive egos rather than see the fight to the finish. While some films are only released after cuts, others are only released after additions—Padmaavat, for instance, had to wait for its release until the song Ghoomar could be digitally modified to cover Deepika Padukone’s midriff with a dupatta. It also had to change its name from the original Padmavati.

The aspect of the amendment bill that the cinema fraternity finds most troubling appears to be the addition to the Guiding Principles, which now preclude the certification of films that purportedly go against the “interests of the sovereignty and integrity of the State, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or involves defamation or contempt of court or is likely to incite the commission of any offence”. With only two weeks given for feedback, it is clear that the government hoped to avoid any meaningful consultation or compromise.

The government may also order a “re-examination” of an already certified film if there are complaints against it.

A letter of objection, signed by 3000 film industry professionals, states that this will “potentially endanger freedom of expression and democratic dissent.” The use of the future tense and the word “potentially” are laughable at a time when an octogenarian has died in prison and another had to fight for medical aid.

Freedom of expression and democratic dissent are anathema to most governments. Even if Congress were to come to power next time, the stringent provisions of the Act are unlikely to be rolled back.

But while independent filmmakers have been swimming against the tide for decades, mainstream cinema in India has largely been restricted to the churning out of mindless blockbusters. Films with rabidly sexist dialogue, scenes of suicide or attempted suicide, and violence that would shock us in real life get away with “Universal” certificate by dint of the hero’s mass appeal.

The provisions do not change much, except to make the CBFC’s three-step certification even more laborious.

But what this openly insecure safeguard might do is to push filmmakers to think of innovative ways of dissent, as their counterparts from Iran and China have for decades—to turn to fiction and fantasy as vehicles for messages that facts are no longer allowed to transmit, to use allegory and symbolism in ways we have forgotten to do as we rushed to provide entertainment for a growing number of film consumers, rather than fodder for film connoisseurs.

Across the world, even as festivals like Cannes yield more space to mainstream entertainment, cinema is growing more nuanced and thoughtful. Perhaps the removal of the last illusion of freedom might achieve for Indian cinema what global reach has failed to.

More Columns by Nandini Krishnan:

Of celibates, temples, and kisses

Covid 19: The paranoia is important

Hathras: The power of silence

How could we not lose Kashmir?

SPB: A personal loss



Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com