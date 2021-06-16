Cinematographer changed in Vishal 31!

Reliable sources in the industry say that cinematographer Balasubramaniem has been replaced by Kavin Raj of Ispade Rajaavum Idhaya Raaniyum and A1 Express fame in Vishal's upcoming film with debutant director Thu.Pa. Saravanan.

We hear that Balasubramaniem is unwell so, the makers had no other option left but to go for another cinematographer. Impressed with Kavin Raj's work, they have signed him.

Produced by Vishal Film Factory, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and the shoot is currently progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad.

The makers are planning to wrap up the entire shoot by the end of July. Dimple Hayathi of Devi 2 and Khiladi fame is Vishal's pair in the film.

Meanwhile, Vishal's Enemy teaser is likely to release on June 20.