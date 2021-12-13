Cinematographer opts out of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven

We had earlier reported that Yamini Yagnamurthy, who had cranked the camera for Arun Matheeshwaran's Saani Kaayidhaam starring Keerthy Suresh is handling the cinematography for Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven. Now, Yamini has opted out of the Dhanush starrer.

"It was a great experience and learning working with director @selvaraghavan and the creative team of #naanevaruven. Due to unavoidable reasons, I have decided to step out of the project. Best wishes to the team! Thanks for the support", tweeted Yamini Yagnamurthy.