CINTAA to represent India at International Federation of Actors

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) has been voted by 63 countries to join the International Federation of Actors (FIA) executive committee.

FIA is a global federation of performers' trade unions, guilds and professional associations. Founded in 1952, it represents several hundreds of thousands of performers with around 90 member organisations across more than 60 countries around the world.