Claire Danes to star in Apple series 'The Essex Serpent'

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Good news for all the Claire Danes fans! The American actor has been roped in for the lead role in the upcoming Apple drama series 'The Essex Serpent'.



As per Variety, Danes has replaced actor Keira Knightley, whose exit from the project was reported back in October.

The forthcoming series is based on the book of the same name by popular author Sarah Perry. The series follows newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

'The Essex Serpent' will be helmed by Clio Bernard with Anna Symon serving as head writer. Both will also serve as executive producers along with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman.

Andrea Cornwell will serve as producer. See-Saw Films will produce for Apple. The series is commissioned out of the U.K. by Apple's heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and creative director for Europe worldwide video, Jay Hunt.

Danes, who is a four-time Golden Globe winner and a three-time Emmy winner, has starred in projects like 'Romeo + Juliet' opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and 'The Hours' with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Julianne Moore. (ANI)





