Clarification on Gautham Menon's 'Anbuselvan'!

Recently a first look poster of a film titled Anbuselvan featuring Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead. But Gautham took to his Twitter page saying he is not a part of the film.

"This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily.And there can be only one #anbuselvan @Suriya_offl", he tweeted.