Clarification on Gautham Menon's 'Anbuselvan'!

Recently a first look poster of a film titled Anbuselvan featuring Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead. But Gautham took to his Twitter page saying he is not a part of the film.
"This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily.And there can be only one #anbuselvan @Suriya_offl", he tweeted.
Gautham has also penned a letter to the Tamil Film Producers Council in which he had mentioned: "I had only agreed to act in a film titled Vina with newcomer Jai Ganesh and also shot for a few days in 2018. But after that, the film did not progress. Only recently, producer Mahesh asked me to resume shooting for the film with a different director named Vinod Kumar. But I clearly told him that I'm comfortable working only with Jai Ganesh".
Gautham has also urged the Producers Council to withdraw the advertisements of Anbuselvan.