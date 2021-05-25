Class 12 board exams should be held eventually: Bihar minister

Patna, May 25 (IANS) Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday said that Class 12 board exams should be organised once the threat of corona infection reduces in the country.

"Exams play a crucial role in the life of the students and will be remembered for the rest of their life. Hence, the CBSE and other boards should think of organising exams in the country. The present situation is not ideal to organise examinations but it can announce the date at least. The CBSE also has an option of taking online examinations of Class 12," he said.