'Cobra' director Ajay says he can't wait to get back to work!

Chiyaan Vikram's action thriller Cobra was supposed to release this June but due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic, the makers had to push the release. They have a few day's works left and once the Government allows the post-production work to resume in Chennai, the makers are planning to lock the final cut.

We also hear that the director will be shooting a few pending scenes after the lockdown. Posting a pic from the sets of Cobra, the film's director Ajay Gnanamuthu tweeted: "Inching very closer to the normal times again!! Can’t wait to get back to work".

Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame plays Vikram's pair in Cobra. The film also has an ensemble of actors including KS Ravikumar, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kanika, and Babu Antony.

Produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film