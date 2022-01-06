'Cobra' shoot is over, film to release in theatres or OTT?

The shoot of Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra was commenced in 2020 but due to the rise in COVID19 cases, lockdown, and restrictions in foreign countries, the project was in cans for more than two years. Yesterday, the film's director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Twitter page to share the news that he has wrapped up the shoot.

"Woah!! Finally #ChiyaanVikram sir wraps up his shoot for #Cobra .. What a magical experience this has been!! Loveddddddddd working with you sir.. You are for sure an acting monster!! Shall keep these memories very close to my heart", tweeted Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio, the makers are only planning for theatrical release but a few OTT platforms have also approached them to snap the direct digital rights.

Meanwhile, 7 Screen Studio's one more film Mahaan with Vikram and Dhruv will have its direct digital premiere this January on Amazon Prime. Karthik Subbaraj of Pizza fame is the director of Mahaan.



