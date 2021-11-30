'Code Name Abdul' to feature original R.D. Burman song 'Mera Naam Hai Shabnam'

The film which stars Tanisha Mukherjee, is a spy thriller directed by Eshwar Gunturu, who thinks that remakes and remixes aren't the only way of paying an ode to iconic music.

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) The makers of 'Code Name Abdul' have kept the essence of 'Mera Naam Hai Shabnam' from 'Kati Patang', composed by the legendary R.D. Burman, intact as they have decided to use the original song in the film.

The director had a specific vision for the song, which led to its inclusion in the film. Eshwar said, "We needed the old world charm of the song to add a zing to our film. The song adds to our film's mystery quotient. We were very clear that we don't wish to remix it at all. It had to be left untouched. I am so delighted with how seamlessly it fits into our narrative, giving it an edge."

'Mera Naam Shabnam' sung by Asha Bhonsle with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi, is the first track from the album. Adding how the original song has an atmospheric quality, the director said, "Maybe a remake works in familiarising a new set of audience to old tracks, but we believe why change what's already perfect. The song has a beautiful atmospheric quality which we didn't want to alter in any way."

The movie marks Tanisha Mukherje's comeback to mainstream Bollywood. As evident from the trailer, she plays a mysterious Muslim woman in the suspense spy thriller called named.

--IANS

aa/kr