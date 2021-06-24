'Cold Case' trailer presents it as a thrilling murder mystery

“We are opening Pandora’s box of a mysterious homicide,” says a top cop to her colleagues in director Tanu Balak’s Cold Case. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the hero in the movie, which is an Amazon original, premiering on Jun 30.

Aditi Balan of Aruvi fame, Lakshmi Priya, Alancier Lopez, Anil Nedumangad and Athmiya include the main cast.