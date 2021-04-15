Colin Farrell found 'Voyagers' script a page-turner

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Colin Farrell says the script of his upcoming sci-fi thriller "Voyagers" was quite a page-turner.

"Voyagers" tells the story of 30 men and women sent on an interstellar mission to save the human race.

Talking about his role and the potential he saw in it, Farrell said: "I saw the part that I had, as quite obviously on the page was a father figure and somebody that was there to kind of corral and guide and care for and monitor these children as they go from birth into young adulthood. I loved it."