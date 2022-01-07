Colleges, varsities and hostels to remain closed in Odisha from Jan 10

"All colleges, universities, technical educational institutions (other than medical colleges, nursing colleges & institutions under control of Health & Family Welfare department) under the superintendence of Odisha government shall remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022," Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said in an order.

However, medical colleges, nursing colleges and other institutions under the control of the health department will function.

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (IANS) After closing down schools, the Odisha government on Friday ordered the closure of all colleges, universities and hostels from January 10.

The order will remain valid till February 1 (5 a.m).

However, all ongoing offline examinations are allowed to continue with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The authorities of colleges, universities and technical educational institutions have been asked to take all appropriate measures for conducting classes through virtual or other alternative methods, Jena said.

All hostels in such academic institutions will also remain closed with effect from January 10. Students have been advised to avoid staying in the hostels.

However, scholars, researchers and students who desire to stay in the hostels for research/ project work or other academic activities can stay after submitting an undertaking to the authorities of the concerned institution.

The teaching and non-teaching employees of the educational institutions will have to work as per the prevailing guidelines for government servants.

Coaching institutions and individuals offering coaching services to students cannot run off-line/physical coaching classes. However, they can continue coaching on online or virtual mode.

Any person found violating this order will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, warned Jena.

