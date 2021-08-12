Colors Bangla unveil new content line-up with 1 non-fiction, 4 fiction shows

The line-up includes 'Mou er Bari', a story of a girl who finds a unique solution when she needs to care for her parents after marriage, 'Mon Mane Na', a classic love story between two diametrically opposite characters, 'Dutta and Bouma', again a love story where the role of daughter-in-law takes precedence over that of a wife.

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) Bengali entertainment channel Colors Bangla has announced its line-up of five new shows including one musical reality show and four fictional dramas all of which will premier in the months of August and September.

Then there is 'Sangeet er Mahajuddho', a musical reality show to be hosted by popular anchor Mir, 'Teen Shaktir Adhar Trishul', a tale spun around three sisters.

Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head, COLORS Bangla said: "Through our characters and stories we want to alleviate the anxiety and adversities that the Bengali society and our core viewers are facing today. Our shows will encourage people to dream and aspire and provide our existing as well as new viewers with superior quality content and an enhanced viewing experience."

The channel has roped in personalities from the Bengali entertainment industry including prominent producers like Nispal Singh Rane, Snehasihs Chakraborty and Shashi Sumeet who have more than 40 shows nationwide. The non-fiction show will be produced by Raj Chakraborty, the man behind the launch of various successful non-fiction shows in the Bangla television industry.

The music reality show will be judged by some of the biggest names in the music fraternity.

The channel will bring acting stalwarts like Papia Adhikari, Debolina Dutta, Anjana Basu, Sudipa Basu back to the small screen with these shows. Doyens of popular Bengali music like Jeet Ganguly and Anupam Roy are doing the title tracks for the shows.

