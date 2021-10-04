'Comali' director Pradeep to become a hero!

In Tamil cinema, many filmmakers have become heroes including veterans like K Baghyaraj, T Rajendar to the recent Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, and Ameer.

The latest update is that Pradeep Ranganathan, who delivered the super hit Comali with Jayam Ravi is all set to become a hero with his new film. To be produced by AGS Entertainment, the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.