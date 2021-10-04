'Comali' director Pradeep to become a hero!

In Tamil cinema, many filmmakers have become heroes including veterans like K Baghyaraj, T Rajendar to the recent Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, and Ameer.
The latest update is that Pradeep Ranganathan, who delivered the super hit Comali with Jayam Ravi is all set to become a hero with his new film. To be produced by AGS Entertainment, the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.
AGS Entertainment's Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi sounds excited about the project on Twitter. Archana tweeted: " After listening to a lot of scripts locked our next projectSuper happy to introduce @pradeeponelife as hero under our banner @Ags_production for a kickass script written and directed by him #Ags22 #KalpathiAghoram #KalpathiGanesh #KalpathiSuresh @aishkalpathi@venkatmanickam5".
Thanking AGS Entertainment, Pradeep wrote: "Its the first time prestigious
@Ags_production is introducing a male lead & I'm very happy that it's me. Get ready guys, your gonna enjoy it . Thank you".