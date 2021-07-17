Come out with white paper on vax data: Palaniswami to Stalin

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu chief minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday demanded from the DMK government headed by M.K. Stalin to publish a white paper on Covid-19 vaccines and its usage.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, demanded a white paper from the Tamil Nadu government specifying (a) the number of vaccine doses supplied to the state by the central government in the past two months, (b) how many people were given the shots, (c) how many people are to be given the second shot, (d) how the vaccines received from the central government are distributed to the districts and (e) at the vaccination centres who are all given preference for the jabs.