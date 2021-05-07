Comedian Bala Saravanan's request to fans, lost his brother-in-law to COVID 

Comedian Bala Saravanan has acted in several films in Tamil cinema including Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Vedalam, Kavalai Vendam, Adhe Kangal, Eeswaran, and the recent Kalathil Sandhippom.

The actor took to his Twitter page to page to say that he lost his brother-in-law who was just 32. Bala's Brother-in-law was infected by COVID19. The actor asked fans to not be lethargic. He requested people to wear a mask and safeguard themselves from the deadly virus.

"Dear Friends, today we lost my brother-in-law...32 years old. Please be careful. If you think that COVID19 wouldn't infect you, it is nothing but a cowardly act. Only we can safeguard ourselves. Please wear a mask", tweeted Balasaravanan.

This tweet of Balasaravanan has shocked many netizens and they have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family