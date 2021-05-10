Comedian Gaurav Gupta to drop stand-up special 'Market Down Hai'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Comedian Gaurav Gupta is quite excited about his upcoming stand-up special "Market Down Hai", slated to release digitally.
"'Market Down Hai' is special as it is my first stand-up special, and also because I used my life experiences that are hilarious in nature. I am a Baniya and cracking jokes on the Baniya community never gets old for me. I hope the audience will love my show as much as they loved my other work of stand-up," said Gaurav.
OTT platforms have helped stand-up comedy as a concept take centrestage, he feels.
"Thanks to them (OTT platforms), a host of comedians have entered the limelight and I too look forward to reaching a larger audience and garner new fans,"
said the comedian.
The show releases on Amazon Prime Video on May 14.
