Comedian Gaurav Gupta to drop stand-up special 'Market Down Hai'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Comedian Gaurav Gupta is quite excited about his upcoming stand-up special "Market Down Hai", slated to release digitally.

"'Market Down Hai' is special as it is my first stand-up special, and also because I used my life experiences that are hilarious in nature. I am a Baniya and cracking jokes on the Baniya community never gets old for me. I hope the audience will love my show as much as they loved my other work of stand-up," said Gaurav.