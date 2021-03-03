Comedian Madhunandan debuts as a hero

Comedian Madhunandan, better known for hilarious comedic characters in films like Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, and Taxiwala, is debuting as a lead hero. His maiden film is titled ‘Gunde Katha Vintara’.

The first look poster was unveiled today.

Written and directed by Vamsidhar, the film is produced by Kranthi Mangalampally and Abhishek Chippa under Trinity Pictures.