Comedian Vadivelu recovers from Covid-19

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Tamil comedian Vadivelu, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Porur, has recovered.

In a statement, the hospital said that the actor had recovered completely and that he was discharged in good health.

Vadivelu, who was screened at the Chennai airport on his return from London, tested positive for the virus.