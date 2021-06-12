Comedy actor Charle files a police complaint!

Comedy actor Charle has filed a police complaint at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Chennai. Some of his friends and family members brought the fake social media handles to his notice.
The actor was shocked to know that a few miscreants are misusing his name and identity. Charle has officially complained and later told the media that he doesn't have an account on any of the social media platforms.
Charle also added that he prefers traditional media houses and hence, staying away from the internet.
He has acted in more than 800 Tamil films as a comedy actor and character artist. Charle has shared screen space with almost all the leading actors including Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth, Kamal, Suriya, Sarathkumar, and many others