Comedy actor Mayilsamy to contest in Virugambakkam

Tamil cinema's notable comedy actor Mayilsamy has announced that he will be contesting in the Virugambakkam constituency as an independent candidate. Mayilsamy is an ardent follower of Tamil Nadu's late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa, Mayilsamy stopped supporting AIADMK in TV debate shows and started speaking from a neutral point of view. During the pandemic, Mayilsamy tried his best to serve the needy in Virugambakkam and surrounding locales.