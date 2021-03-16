Comedy actor Mayilsamy to contest in Virugambakkam

Tamil cinema's notable comedy actor Mayilsamy has announced that he will be contesting in the Virugambakkam constituency as an independent candidate. Mayilsamy is an ardent follower of Tamil Nadu's late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
After the demise of Jayalalithaa, Mayilsamy stopped supporting AIADMK in TV debate shows and started speaking from a neutral point of view. During the pandemic, Mayilsamy tried his best to serve the needy in Virugambakkam and surrounding locales.
Mayilsamy says he wants to do the best for the people in Virugambakkam and clarifies that he doesn't belong to any political party.
Mayilsamy will be battling against Virugai Ravi(AIADMK), Lyricist Snehan(MNM), and Prabhakarrajah (DMK).
Mayilsamy says that he doesn't have money power and asks the people to vote if they wish to see him as the MLA of their constituency.