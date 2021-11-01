Coming-of-age show 'Adulting' Season 3 premieres on Nov 12

'Adulting' Season 3 is a coming-of-age story about two young women trying to handle the responsibilities of being independent adults in the fast-paced, urban bustle of Mumbai.

The show features Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama.

Apart from 'Adulting' Season 3' there are two more popular shows under the Pocket Aces banner as 'Please Find Attached' Season 3 and 'Crushed' Season 1 will also release on Amazon miniTV over the coming months.

Talking about the collaboration, Harsh Goyal, Head of Amazon Advertising, said, "We are proud to partner with Pocket Aces to bring quality entertainment to our hundreds and millions of customers in India for free. Starting with the third season of the popular show 'Adulting', this is an alliance that will play an instrumental role in further bolstering our exclusive content offering."

Adding to that Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, said "Our mission is to entertain audiences wherever they are spending time, and hence the association with Amazon miniTV as one of the launch partners really resonates with us. In a country such as India, being able to offer high-quality content for free to audiences ensures huge reach and accessibility. We're very excited about our slate starting with proven IPs such as 'Adulting' and 'Please Find Attached', and then building brand new properties such as 'Crushed' and others."

