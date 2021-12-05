Common extends birthday wishes to 'Queen' Tiffany Haddish after breakup

Taking to his Instagram handle, Common posted a stunning picture of Tiffani, who turned 42 on December 3."Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I've ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!" he captioned the post.Tiffany and Common parted ways after one year of dating together.Tiffany, confirmed her relationship with the rapper in August 2020, during an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast. "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in," she said.The couple, who confirmed their romance in August 2020, ended their relationship in part because of their filming schedules, a source told E! News."It was an amicable split. They both still think very highly of one another, work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward," the source shared.He and Tiffany "ultimately resolved to end things before continuing on with a long-distance relationship," the insider added, noting that Common will be in the United Kingdom for the next six months shooting a TV show.Tiffany, meanwhile, is in Atlanta filming a Disney movie with Owen Wilson for several months, according to a separate source report to E! News. (ANI)