Composer Premgi Amaren on lullaby in Tamil horror series 'Live Telecast'

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Composer-singer Premgi Amaren says his latest song, Aararriro, in the Tamil horror series, Live Telecast, blends motherly love with music. Aarariro is the first song of the Kajal Aggarwal-starrer series, which was launched on Saturday by popular star Sivakarthikeyan.

The number composed by Amaren is a lullaby sung by a single mother to her son, about the journey of life. The song is penned by Aishwarya M, and is sung by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.