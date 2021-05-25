Composer Vayu releases new love track 'Tohfa'

The music video of "Tohfa" features Vishak Nair and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and tells a boy-meets-girl story where they save each other through love and friendship. The song is directed by Taani Tanvir.

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Composer Vayu released his latest track "Tohfa" on Tuesday. He says the song talks about lovers and their unsaid emotions.

Talking about the song Vayu shared: "Everybody tell us to love ourselves, but is it easy? We often dwell in a dilemma whether we deserve the love we ask for. Don't we?"

He added: "Tohfa is a song about the same feeling. It keeps asking the beloved, 'do you love my presence like I love yours, or does it bother you?'"

The composer's previous non-film track "Baatein Karo" was appreciated by the audience.

