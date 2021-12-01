Compulsory RT-PCR test for foreigners arriving in K'taka from today

Sudhakar said that the Chief Minister has instructed to make RT-PCR mandatory for everyone coming from abroad.

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (IANS) Karnataka Minister of Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said that mandatory RT-PCR examinations have been started at the airports from Wednesday for all passengers coming to the state from foreign nations.

He also appealed to the public that the government alone can't do anything and 'they should cooperate and behave responsibly in controlling the situation'.

If the RT-PCR test report at the airport comes negative, travellers can go home, and they will be subjected to a 7-day quarantine. Their health will be monitored during the quarantine period.

For those who are symptomatic, and reports are negative, they will be tested again on the fifth day. They are free to move only if a negative report comes out negative quarantine after seven days. If the RT-PCR report is positive, they will be hospitalised and treated. Passengers may face some delay because testing is mandatory, but it is inevitable, the Minister said.

If the Omicron virus is detected, they will be treated in special isolation wards at hospitals. The government has held talks with the hospital and medical colleges. The health department has already convened a meeting with district officials to suggest measures to be taken in this regard, Dr Sudhakar told media persons.

The studies have shown that the presence of antibodies in frontline workers are decreasing and they need booster Covid vaccination dose. Chief Minister Bommai will discuss this with the Union Health Minister, he said.

"If the public cooperates with the government, we can quickly be overcome with fear. Awareness and vigilance is a must to overcome Omicron," said Sudhakar.

Covid Technical Advisory Committee has advised the government to stop facilities and penalise those who haven't taken two doses of the vaccine. But the government has no intention to do this. Instead, people who are not vaccinated will be sensitised and vaccinated. The number of people taking the vaccine has been increasing over the past two days. The house-to-house vaccine 'mitra programmr' is picking up, the Minister said.

Sudhakar also said that, as of now, it is not very clear as to how Omicron will impact children. "But we know that it is a very fast-spreading virus. The Central government is also contemplating on the child vaccine. The vaccine is expected to be available in all states at the earliest," he said.

--IANS

mka/dpb