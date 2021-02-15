Confidence & success comes from India's small towns: Ameya Prabhu at KLF Bhava Samvad

Conferring about his book business entrepreneur and author of 'The Rock Babas And Other Stories' Ameya Prabhu said, "It is about making the best of what life throws at you."

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) It's not just about the success in Mumbai or in Delhi. The confidence and success comes up from small towns of India like Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Imphal, Deogarh and other says writer Ameya Prabhu at KLF Bhava Samvad.

In a session with Rishabh Kothari in KLF Bhava Samvad, he said, "We are the sum total of the values inculcated by our parents and people who influence us. I believe we are the Sum total of experiences and values they come to us and the book speaks about that as well."

He has penned all the fictional stories in the book. "There is zero link to any actual person in the book. But yes I always think how someone reacts to something," he says.

Speaking further, he mentions, "I have always wondered what if someone wants it (fortune given away in charity) and what if they need it. While you're this hero for the reason you gave the fortune away, now you suddenly and all of a sudden you realize maybe you didn't wanna give it away. So that is the hypothesis of The Accidental Philanthropist.

Experiment is what makes a man to test his skills. Ameya narrates, "I like to put myself in situations. What I wanted to convey through the book is imagine various scenarios or situations.

I think life is not about black and white unfortunately. People like to put things in black and white. Best people have some worse characteristics, worst people have some good characteristics. I think one needs to explore those things."

