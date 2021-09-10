Contestant Neerja, guru Bhawna impress Sanjay Dutt in 'Super Dancer 4'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who will be seen as special guest this weekend in the 'Ganpati Special' episode of 'Super Dancer-Chapter 4' seems stunned looking at the performance of contestant Neerja with her guru Bhawna on the song 'Bhai Bhai' from the movie 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

In fact the judges, Shipa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu were also amazed.

Sanjay Dutt after seeing the performance said: "Neerja, the way you performed was fantastic, mind-blowing is not the word. And Bhawna, I wish that you had choreographed the actual song so that I could perform with you. After seeing this performance, I will just say 'Seedhii' (stairs)."

Geeta Kapur added, "This performance was fun-filled, and super energetic. I got to witness a different side of Neerja today. We've always seen you perform on soft, beautiful and concept led songs but today, you just danced your heart out. I loved it and this performance was magical and deserves a Sajdaa."

Furthermore, Anurag Basu too had similar thoughts about the performance and complimenting the duo he said: "Feels like Neerja has been dancing for the past 30 years. The performance was so clean that I was astonished. Bhawna on the other hand is capable of choreographing any dance form with confidence. It was a blockbuster act."

'Super Dancer - Chapter 4' airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

ila/kr