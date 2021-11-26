Continental Entertainment appoints Sreyashii Sengupta as SE Asia CEO

Sreyashii comes with over 15 years of media experience. She is a geographical expert and a film distributor, who has been working predominantly in South and Southeast Asian markets.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Continental Entertainment Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based media and entertainment firm specialising in marketing and distribution of Indian movies and television content in Asian markets, has appointed Sreyashii Sengupta as its CEO for Southeast Asia with immediate effect.

Instrumental in distributing and screening close to 95 movies across various genres and languages (including arthouse and blockbusters), Sreyashii has led Darpan Global for over a decade and has produced, distributed and curated different kinds of content across various platforms.

Sreyashii is also an ambassador of the Asian Academy Creative Awards, supported by the Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA) Singapore, for the territories of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Cambodia.

Following the post-Covid-19 pandemic normalisation, Continental Entertainment Pte Ltd's first theatrical outing as the territory distributor in Singapore for 'Sooryavanshi', Rohit Shetty's blockbuster action drama starring Akshay Kumar, has been a resounding success.

Movies from South India, particularly, have a good traction in the South and Southeast Asian markets and Continental Entertainment Pte Ltd had, previously, also taken up the non-theatrical syndication of the 2021 Dhanush-starrer Tamil-language action thriller film 'Jagame Thandhiram' in Singapore.

Overseas theatricals have always been a huge opportunity for Indian films, especially with the Tamil-Indian diaspora being the strongest in territories such as Malaysia and Singapore.

Commenting on Sreyashii's appointment, Shibasish Sarkar, founder of Continental Entertainment Pte Ltd, commented: "I have had the pleasure of working with Sreyashii Sengupta right from the time she started the first-ever Indian film festival in Singapore. She possesses rich experience, vast knowledge and is a veteran distributor in the Southeast Asian market and we are very happy to have her on board."

At Continental Entertainment Pte Ltd, Sreyashii plans to aggregate and distribute content beyond Indian titles as well. Under her leadership, the organisation will also look to venture into cross-border collaborations within Southeast Asia and worldwide.

All other media and entertainment engagements of Sreyashii will continue to be a part of the work ahead and a roadmap for the coming months will be officially announced soon.

