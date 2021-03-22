Controversy at the shooting of Vijay Sethupathi-Ponram film!

After the press photographers found that the makers of Vijay Sethupathi and Ponram's film didn't follow the standard operating procedures at the time of the pandemic in Dindigul, they raised questions to the makers.

When the photographers tried to take a pic of the irregularity, the crew had a heated argument with them. Later, Vijay Sethupathi also argued with the photographers and journalists. Cops had barged in and amicably sorted out the indifferences between the film crew and journalists.