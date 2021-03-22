Controversy at the shooting of Vijay Sethupathi-Ponram film!

After the press photographers found that the makers of Vijay Sethupathi and Ponram's film didn't follow the standard operating procedures at the time of the pandemic in Dindigul, they raised questions to the makers.
When the photographers tried to take a pic of the irregularity, the crew had a heated argument with them. Later, Vijay Sethupathi also argued with the photographers and journalists. Cops had barged in and amicably sorted out the indifferences between the film crew and journalists.
This video of Vijay Sethupathi arguing with the photographers has become viral on social networking sites. Produced by Sun Pictures, Karthikeyan Santhanam of Stone Bench Films is the Executive Producer of the film in which Vijay Sethupathi plays a cop.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's new look from his Hindi film Mumbaikar directed by Santosh Sivan was unveiled on Twitter. Mumbaikar is the Hindi remake of Maanagaram and Sethupathi plays Munishkanth's role in the remake.
