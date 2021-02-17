Controversy over invitation for Salim Kumar to IFFK

The international Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will began at the second venue, at Kochi, from Feb 17 onwards, after Thiruvananthpuram.
Now there is a controversy over not inviting actor Salim Kumar for the inauguration ceremony. The National award winning actor reportedly told some news channels that he was told by the organisers about not being invited as he was “above 50 years of age.”
The actor also hinted that he could have been avoided because he is a Congress supporter.
However, Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal later clarified that Salim Kumar will be invited for the function.