'Cooku With Comali Ashwin' and Pugazh team up for a film!

The reality cookery show Cooku With Comali has popularized many contestants, needless to say, Ashwin and Pugazh are the ones who topped the list. While Pugazh has already signed a lot of films including the upcoming Arun Vijay's film with Hari and Vijay Sethupathi's new film with Ponram, heartthrob Ashwin has also signed a new film.

Yes, Ashwin took to his social media page to announce that his debut film will be produced by Trident Arts Ravindran and debutant director Hariharan will be bankrolling the project.

Touted to be a romantic comedy for the current generation audiences, Pugazh has also been roped in to play a pivotal role.

The makers are currently looking for an apt heroine to pair opposite Ashwin. The principal shoot will begin in May.