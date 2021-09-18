Cooku With Comali Ashwin to team up with Prabhu Solomon!

Ashwin of Cooku With Comali fame is one young actor who has been getting love and appreciation from the netizens. His two independent music videos Adiye Adiye and Adi Poli have garnered millions of views on YouTube and counting, thanks to Ashwin's popularity and catchy score.

Now, Ashwin has joined hands with Prabhu Solomon of Kumki and Mynaa fame for a new film. Touted to be an intense drama, Kovai Sarala plays an important role in the film and Nivas K Prasanna has been roped in to compose music.