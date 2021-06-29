Cooku with Comali fame Ashwin's debut film titled 'Enna Solla Pogirai'!

Ashwin, who has become the heartthrob of many young girls with his stint in the reality cookery show Cooku With Comali had earlier announced that he is going to act in a romantic comedy film to be produced by Trident Arts Ravindran.
Now, the makers have announced that Enna Solla Pogirai is the title of the film. To be directed by debutant filmmaker Hariharan, Pugazh, the comedian who rose to fame with Cooku With Comali also plays a pivotal role.
Vivek Mervin duo will be composing the music for the film, Richard M Nathan has been roped in to crank the camera, and JA Mathivanan is taking care of the cuts.
The shoot of the film was supposed to begin in May but due to the pandemic, the makers pushed their plans.
Sources say that the film will kick off in July.