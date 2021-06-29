Cooku with Comali fame Ashwin's debut film titled 'Enna Solla Pogirai'!

Ashwin, who has become the heartthrob of many young girls with his stint in the reality cookery show Cooku With Comali had earlier announced that he is going to act in a romantic comedy film to be produced by Trident Arts Ravindran.

Now, the makers have announced that Enna Solla Pogirai is the title of the film. To be directed by debutant filmmaker Hariharan, Pugazh, the comedian who rose to fame with Cooku With Comali also plays a pivotal role.