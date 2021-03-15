'Cooku With Comali' now goes to Kannada!

Generally, any successful reality show in one language would be adapted to the other languages, especially when the television channel also has properties in multiple languages.
Cooku With Comali is the current hot reality show in the Tamil television space. Both youngsters and family members are liking this comedy cookery show in which Chefs Venkatesh Bhat and Damodaran are the judges. The show is a combination of comedians and popular celebs who also has an interest in cooking. The comedians and cooks n the reality show are becoming popular. Ashwin, Shivangi, and Pugazh are now getting film offers, thanks to the reality show.
The TRP of the show is only next to Bigg Boss in Tamil and hence, the Star Network is planning to adapt the idea to other languages. As a first step, Cooku With Kirikku is the title of the te Kannada version of the reality show.
Cooku With Comali is also likely to be made soon in Hindi and Telugu.
Here is the Kannada promo: