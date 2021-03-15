'Cooku With Comali' now goes to Kannada!

Generally, any successful reality show in one language would be adapted to the other languages, especially when the television channel also has properties in multiple languages.

Cooku With Comali is the current hot reality show in the Tamil television space. Both youngsters and family members are liking this comedy cookery show in which Chefs Venkatesh Bhat and Damodaran are the judges. The show is a combination of comedians and popular celebs who also has an interest in cooking. The comedians and cooks n the reality show are becoming popular. Ashwin, Shivangi, and Pugazh are now getting film offers, thanks to the reality show.