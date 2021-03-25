Cooku With Comali Pugazh - The new hot comedian in K-town?

Cooku With Comali Pugazh is undeniably the current most-wanted comedian in Tamil cinema. He has already signed Santhanam's Sabhaapathy and Arun Vijay's upcoming film with director Hari. The latest hot update is that Pugazh is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi in his upcoming film with director Ponram of Rajini Murugan and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam fame.

Sources say that Pugazh has been approached by a lot of filmmakers and he is on a signing spree.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Dindigul and surrounding locales.

Anukreethy Vas who won the Beauty Pageant Femina Miss India in 2018 has paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the yet-untitled commercial entertainer for which Imman is composing the music.