'Corona curfew' extended in Bhopal till May 10

Bhopal, May 3 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that the 'Corona curfew' has been extended in state capital Bhopal till May 10, an official said. All precautionary measures are being taken by the state government to control the spread of Covid-19 infections in the state.

Keeping in view the surging Covid-19 cases in Bhopal district and in order to protect the general public from the infection, the duration of the 'Corona curfew' has been extended till 6 a.m. on May 10. Earlier, the curfew was imposed till May 3.