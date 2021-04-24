Corona curfew in J&K from Sat 8 pm till Mon 6 am

Jammu, April 24 (IANS) Amid the steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered complete Corona curfew in the Union Territory from 8 p.m. on Saturday till 6 a.m. on Monday (April 26).
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on his official Twitter handle: "Complete Corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 PM, April 24 (Saturday) till 6 AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed."
J&K has been battling an unabating surge in daily coronavirus cases and the increasing number of Covid related deaths.
The Union Territory had reported over 1,900 new cases and 19 Covid related deaths on Friday.
