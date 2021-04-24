Corona curfew in J&K from Sat 8 pm till Mon 6 am

Jammu, April 24 (IANS) Amid the steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered complete Corona curfew in the Union Territory from 8 p.m. on Saturday till 6 a.m. on Monday (April 26).

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on his official Twitter handle: "Complete Corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 PM, April 24 (Saturday) till 6 AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed."