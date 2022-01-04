Corona strikes officials, medical staff in Bihar

On Monday, 7 officials tested positive in the Jahanabad District Magistrate's office of Jahanabad.

Patna, Jan 4 (IANS) Cases of coronavirus are emerging at all levels across Bihar, including the administration and medical facilities, as well as the public programmes of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Following the development, the district administration shut the office for the day and orderer it be sanitised. All infected persons were put into a quarantine centre and other officials have been asked to undergo RT-PCR tests.

Then 10 medical staff of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Patna and four medical staff of Jayprabha Medanta hospital also tested corona positive on Monday.

Meanwhile, 96 junior doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) tested corona positive on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, 14 persons - six visitors, five staff of a prominent hotel, and 3 security personnel - tested corona positive in Janata Darbar programme of the Chief Minister.

According to the official of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, a total of 186 complainants came to the Janata Darbar on Monday and 6 of them tested Corona positive. With the hotel staff testing positive, the concern has increased as as a large number of people turned out at the hotell on January 1 to celebrate the new year.

Nitish Kumar said that a high level meeting will be held in Patna on Tuesday to decide further course of action.

