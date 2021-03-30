Coronavirus cases breach 9 lakh-mark in Andhra Pradesh

After less than 50 cases a day not very long ago, the southern state has transitioned to logging more than 900 cases each single day.

Amaravati, March 30 (IANS) Coronavirus infections in Andhra Pradesh breached nine lakh mark on Tuesday to reach a tally of 9,00,805 cases while its active case tally reached 6,614.

On Tuesday, the state reported 993 more cases, even as 480 more patients recovered from the virus to increase the total number of recoveries to over 8.86 lakh.

Guntur district reported the highest number of cases at 198, followed by Chittoor (179), Krishna (176), Visakhapatnam (169), Anantapur (49) and Srikakulam (45).

Among other places, Kurnool (37), Nellore (35), Prakasam (30), East Godavari (29), Kadapa (18), Vizianagaram (16) and West Godavari (12).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positive rate fell to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, three more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's toll to 7,213.

With 30,851 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.5 crore-mark.

--IANS

