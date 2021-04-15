Coronavirus scare: Adipurush’s shoot halted

The second wave of corona cases is not only holding the release plans of Telugu movies but also stopping the production. ‘Adipurush’ is the latest biggie that was hit by the lockdown rules in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has banned all activities except essential services in the state until April 30th.

So, Bollywood has put on hold the shoots. Prabhas’s ‘Adipurush’ has been shooting in Mumbai because the makers are filming using cutting-edge technology in a blue-mat/green-mat set environment. The shoot has been halted now.

Prabhas will now join the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ in Hyderabad. He has been working on these two films simultaneously.

