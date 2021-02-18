Coronavirus vaccination campaign begins in Makkah

Hamad Al-Otaibi, spokesman of health affairs in Makkah region, said on Tuesday that the gradual operation of the vaccination centre at Umm Al-Qura University has started, the Saudi Gazette reported.

Makkah, Feb 18 (IANS) The Ministry of Health has begun the vaccination campaign against coronavirus at the Umm Al-Qura University Vaccination Center in Al-Abdiyah, Makkah.

He said that vaccines will be administered for those who have registered in Sehhaty application and the vaccination will be held during the evening shift in the current week and the centre will operate during the morning and evening shifts from next week onwards.

Al-Otaibi said that the Umm Al-Qura University Vaccination Centre is the main vaccination centre in Makkah, and five other centres will be opened soon, each one at King Abdullah Medical City, and the primary healthcare centers of Al-Sharaie, Al-Maabdah, Al-Awali and Al-Takhassusi neighborhood.

"Those who wish to receive coronavirus vaccine must register for appointments available through the ministry's Sehhaty application," he added.

Director General of Health Affairs in Makkah region Dr. Wael Mutair inspected on Tuesday the operational plan and facilities of the vaccination centre at Umm Al-Qura University.

During the tour, he was accompanied by General Supervisor of the Institutional Communication Department at Umm Al-Qura University Dr. Fuad Buqas and General Supervisor of the Safety Department at Umm Al-Qura University Muhammad Zamzami.

It is noteworthy that the Makkah centre is the fifth vaccination centre in the Kingdom. The nationwide vaccination campaign started on December 17, by opening the first vaccination centre in Riyadh. Vaccination centres were opened in other major cities of Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah later.

--IANS

int/rs