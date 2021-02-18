Court stays the release of 'Maradu 357'?

According to reports, the release of director Kannan Thamarakkulam’s forthcoming movie Maradu 357 has been stayed by the court.
The movie is said to be based on the issue where four apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu were demolished as per the court orders. The stay order on the movie’s release has come based on a case filed by the builders of the flats.
Maradu 357 was scheduled for release on Mar 19. The cast includes Anoop Menon, Manoj K Jayan, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Sheelu Abraham, Baiju Santhosh, Senthil Krishna, Sarayu and Noorin Shereef.
Abraham Mathew and Sudarsanan Kanjiramkulam are the producers of Maradu 357.