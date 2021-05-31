Courteney Cox finds dance partner in Ed Sheeran, recreates iconic routine from 'Friends'

The 56-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared a rib-tickling video featuring her with Sheeran where both can be seen showing off their inner goofiness while dancing together.The original dance routine featured Cox with David Schwimmer's character Ross in the season 6 episode 'The One with the Routine'. The 'Friends' memorable episode showed Monica and Ross resurrect their high school dance routine for a chance to be featured on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."Just some routine dancing with a friend..." Cox wrote on Instagram. The witty video garnered more than 7 million views on the photo-sharing platform.The four-time Grammy winner Sheeran reposted the video clip and in the caption, he wrote, "Had a reunion of our own this weekend," with the hashtag "#obviouslybetterthanross".Recently, Cox and Schwimmer joined Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for 'Friends: The Reunion' on HBO Max."I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Cox told People Magazine ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion special.'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)