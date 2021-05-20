Courtney Stodden says Demi Lovato's non-binary revelation will save lives

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): American model Courtney Stodden believes that the non-binary community got "a huge ally in their corner" when Demi Lovato came out as a member and says she has zero doubt that Demi's announcement will save lives going forward.



Courtney told TMZ that a "celebrity of Demi's calibre coming out as non-binary will help the community feel validated, and make those still struggling to come out feel strong and confident enough to do it and that decision, ultimately, could help to prevent suicide."

The 26-year old who herself came out as non-binary recently said that she has not reached out to Demi yet because she wants to give her space and time during what can be a scary experience, but also shared that she is planning to try to have a conversation with Demi about the same in the near future.

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, who is known for being an outspoken advocate of LGBTQ rights, came out as non-binary, on Wednesday announcing that she will officially be changing their pronouns to they, them.

Non-binary is a term that describes people who do not identify with any particular gender and do not conform to gender norms.

The 'Dancing with the Devil' singer announced this decision of identifying as non-binary on the premiere episode of the '4D With Demi' podcast, the clip of which Lovato shared in social media posts, saying that this new chapter came after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. (ANI)

