Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 2 (IANS) The Covid-19 cases further declined on Tuesday along with the test positivity rate, coming down to 4.31 per cent.

As many as 2,938 new Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

State Health Minister K.K.Shailaja said: "3,512 people turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 10,12,484."