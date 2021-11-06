Covid-19 cases, deaths reach new high in Croatia

Zagreb, Nov 7 (IANS) New Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours in Croatia hit a new record high of 7,094 and resulted in 50 fatalities, which was also a new daily record since the start of the pandemic, Croatian Covid-19 crisis management team said in a statement.

As of Saturday, there are 31,689 active cases, including 1,786 hospitalised patients, 234 of whom are on ventilators, the statement added on Saturday.